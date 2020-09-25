Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, tips for secure payment options, and some new shortcuts.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Security Friday, Keychain Tips, Settings Shortcuts

2:53 PM Sep. 25th, 2020 | 00:20:55

Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, tips for secure payment options, and some new shortcuts.

Sponsors

Clean up old and unneeded files, speed up your system, and defend against viruses and malware with Clean My Mac X. Get your free trial at MacPaw.app/TDO today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account