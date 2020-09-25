Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, tips for secure payment options, and some new shortcuts.
Security Friday, Keychain Tips, Settings Shortcuts
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Bing Data Leak Exposes Search Queries, Location Data, More
- Sorry, Catnip Won’t Protect You Against the Meow Attack
- 1Password Partners With Privacy for Virtual Credit Cards
- Privacy.com News and Articles
- How Apple Pay Mitigates Breach Fatigue
- Quickly Access iCloud Keychain With This Apple Engineer’s Shortcut
- iOS: How to AirDrop Passwords Between Devices
- ‘Blacklight’ Tool Reveals Website Trackers
- Here are 6 Advertising Trackers I Found on The Mac Observer
