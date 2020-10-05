John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Charlotte’s new Watch SE, and the TV app coming to gaming consoles.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Hands-on with Watch SE, TV App Expansion

2:34 PM Oct. 5th, 2020 | 00:24:30

