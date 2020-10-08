Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss some new TV+ content, and how spatial audio ties into TV+ shows.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple TV+ and Spatial Audio

3:37 PM Oct. 8th, 2020 | 00:19:19

Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss some new TV+ content, and how spatial audio ties into TV+ shows.

Sponsors

Switch to Mint Mobile and get an unlimited wireless plan for 30 bucks a month. Go to MintMobile.com/TDO and start saving today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account