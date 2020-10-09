Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest news for Security Friday, and talk about location data on iOS and why it matters.
Security Friday! News Roundup and Location Data
- Security Friday News and Articles
- More Details on the Mac T2 Security Chip Jailbreak
- Apple’s Internal Networks Were Hacked for Three Months
- Organizations Using Both Mac and Non-Mac Devices Consider Apple Devices Safest Out The Box
- Privacy Advocates Call on Tim Cook to to Implement iOS 14 Privacy Features
- IRS Investigated for Location Data Usage Without Warrant
- DuckDuckGo Releases Driving, Walking Directions Powered by Apple’s MapKit
