Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday news, The Week In Data Breaches, and tips for a seamless transfer to a new iPhone.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Security Friday, New iPhone Prepping
- Zoom Rolls Out End-to-End Encryption for Video Calls
- Barnes & Noble Hack Revealed in Emails to Customers
- Here’s US Homeland Security collaring a suspected arsonist after asking Google for the IP addresses of folks who made a specific search • The Register
- Use Quick Start to transfer data to a new iPhone, iPad, or iPod to
- About encrypted backups on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to
