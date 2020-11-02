Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s event announcement, and the first year of TV+.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Media Monday, Apple Event Announcement

1:38 PM Nov. 2nd, 2020 | 00:21:23

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s event announcement, and the first year of TV+.

Sponsors

Switch to Mint Mobile and get an unlimited wireless plan for 30 bucks a month. Go to MintMobile.com/TDO and start saving today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account