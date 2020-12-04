Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, including Mac and iOS exploits, and encrypted services for your data.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday, Encrypted Services
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Twitter Supports Physical Security Keys for Two-Factor Authentication
- Inside the iPhone Wi-Fi Exploit Apple Patched This Year
- This Terminal Command Can Bypass Mac Privacy Protections
- 5 Encrypted DNS Services to Use on iOS and macOS
- Here are the Top 5 Encrypted Cloud Storage Services
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed