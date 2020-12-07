Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest shows to debut on TV+ and the possible debut of some new Apple gear.
New on TV+, Announcement Speculation
- Official Trailer for ‘Earth at Night in Color’ on Apple TV+
- Mariah Carey Brings Some Christmas Cheer to Apple TV+
- ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Available’ on Apple TV+
- Singalong With ‘Never Ending Dream’ With Stillwater on Apple TV+
- Apple Orders World Surf League Docuseries for Apple TV+
- Apple Orders Docuseries ‘Gutsy Women’ With Hillary and Chelsea Clinton
- Julianna Margulies Joining Cast of ‘The Morning Show’ in Season Two
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in Apple TV+ Thriller ‘Surface’
- Apple Picks up Bilingual Comedy Series ‘Acapulco’
