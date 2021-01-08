Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, including what’s up with WhatsApp (sorry) and some things to know about encryption.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday, Secret Messages
Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, including what’s up with WhatsApp (sorry) and some things to know about encryption.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Amazon Payment Processor Leaked Data of 100M Cardholders
- Security Week: Privacy.com Gives You Unlimited Virtual Cards
- ‘ElectroRAT’ is the First Mac Malware Spotted in 2021
- Making Malwarebytes Anti-Malware Scan Automatically on Your Mac
- [Updated] Incoming WhatsApp Privacy Policy Mandates Facebook Data-Sharing
- 5 Private Chat Apps and How They Compare With Each Other
- What Do Bank-Level Encryption and Military-Grade Encryption Mean?
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed