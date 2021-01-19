Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest TV+ news and (subscription) updates, and some new hardware rumors.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

TV+ Tuesday, Rumor Chat

2:19 PM Jan. 19th, 2021 | 00:22:39

Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest TV+ news and (subscription) updates, and some new hardware rumors.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account