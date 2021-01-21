Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest Security Friday news, and alternatives to some Google services (now including Fitbit).
Security Friday, Google Alternatives
- Security Friday News and Articles
- PHONE TIP FROM JACOB: Theater/Cinema Mode allows you to interact at dim level
- SolarWinds Hack Affected Tech Companies Like Intel, Cisco, VMware
- Malwarebytes Reveals it Was Hacked by Nation State Behind ‘SolarWinds’
- Google Still Doesn’t Have iOS 14 Privacy Labels
- Bug Lets Audio, Video be Transmitted Without Consent in Apps Like Signal
- Microsoft Edge Update Adds Built-in Password Manager
- Google Buys Fitbit, Set to Challenge Apple in Fitness
- A List of Google Alternatives You Can Use
