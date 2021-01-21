Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest Security Friday news, and alternatives to some Google services (now including Fitbit).

Security Friday, Google Alternatives

12:30 PM Jan. 22nd, 2021 | 00:22:52

