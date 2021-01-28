Bryan Chaffin joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s earnings report, the stock market’s reaction, and how Watches + Headphones = Macy’s.
Download: MP3 Version
Apple Wearables: A Fortune 120 Company
Bryan Chaffin joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s earnings report, the stock market’s reaction, and how Watches + Headphones = Macy’s.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Apple Shatters December Records with $111.4 Billion in Revenues, $1.68 EPS
- The Apple Trader – Apple’s K-10 And Apple’s Future
- Apple’s Wearables Business Equal to Fortune 120 Company Macy’s
- Apple Announces Range of Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects
- Apple Reclaims Title of World’s Most Valuable Brand
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed