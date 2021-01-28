Bryan Chaffin joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s earnings report, the stock market’s reaction, and how Watches + Headphones = Macy’s.

Apple Wearables: A Fortune 120 Company

1:52 PM Jan. 28th, 2021 | 00:20:29

