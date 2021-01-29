Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news including iOS updates and apps, and that dot on your iPhone.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday: App Transparency and Dots
Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news including iOS updates and apps, and that dot on your iPhone.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- iOS 14.4 Included an Apple Security Update to Patch 3 Bugs
- App Tracking Transparency Is Already Here
- Investigation Shows Some App Store Privacy Labels are Misleading
- What are the Orange and Green Dots on Your iPhone?
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed