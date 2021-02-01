Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest Media Monday news, and a couple of tips for the Music apps.
Media Monday with Music Tips
Sponsors
Amazon Prime Members can save on prescription medication even not using insurance and get FREE 2-Day delivery! Learn more at Amazon.com/TDORX.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Apple TV+ Leases 90,000 Square Feet at New York Soundstage and Production Facility
- The Apple TV+ Freeloading Dilemma — Media+
- ‘Palmer’ Starring Justin Timberlake Out Now on Apple TV+
- ‘Stillwater’ Meditations Available in Calm Mindfulness App
- ‘Snoopy in Space’ Season 2 Planned for Apple TV+
- Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway to Star in ‘WeCrashed’ WeWork Series on Apple TV+
- Apple Shows-Off Trailer for Apple TV+ Series ‘Foundation’ at WWDC 2020
- Media+ Podcast
- 00:11:37 SPONSOR: Amazon Pharmacy
- iOS 14.4 Introduces ‘Auto Playing Similar Music’ in Apple Music
