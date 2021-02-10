Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to share tips for managing iCloud syncing, Time Machine images, and saving web pages on iOS.
Tips for iCloud, Time Machine, and More
Sponsors
She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase of personal safety alarms when you go to ShesBirdie.com/TDO. Get yours today!
- Living with Desktop & Documents in iCloud – The Eclectic Light Company
- macOS: How to Get Manual iCloud Sync Control
- SPONSOR: She’s Birdie
- Working with macOS Snapshots
- How to Restore from a Time Machine Snapshot
- How to Take a Screenshot of a Full Webpage and Export it as a PDF on Your iPhone
