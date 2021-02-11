Bryan Chaffin joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s current manufacturing and the possibility of some of it becoming US-based.
Apple and US Manufacturing
- U.S. chip industry calls on Biden administration to fund factories | Reuters
- Apple Will Turn Arizona Sapphire Plant into Global ‘Command Center’
- TSMC to raise $9 billion for expansion, open Japan subsidiary | Reuters
