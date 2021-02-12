Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news about previous news items, updates, and include a practical tip.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday: Hacking and Sign-In Reviews
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Apple Issues Security Update to Fix ‘Baron Samedit’ Sudo Bug
- Browser Favicons Can be Used to Track You Online
- 35 Companies Including Apple Hacked in Supply Chain Attack
- Hackers Tried to Poison Florida Town’s Water Supply
- How to Deauthorize Twitter Apps From Your Account
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed