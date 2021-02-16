Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the new features in iOS (beta) 14.5, including a new way to unlock your phone.
Feature Tour of iOS 14.5
- Daily Observations Archive
- Our Favorite Features Coming to iOS 14.5
- iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 Let You Unlock iPhone Using Face ID Whilst Wearing a Mask
- iOS 14.5 Beta Adds New Financial Features to Apple Wallet
- Reporting Maps Incidents
- App Tracking Transparency Is Already Here
- Fitness+ via AirPlay 2
- Dual-sim 5G Accounts
- iPadOS and iOS 14 Will Let You Set Third-Party Email and Browser Apps as Defaults
- Reminders app News and Articles
- Apple Beta Software Program
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed