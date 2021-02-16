Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the new features in iOS (beta) 14.5, including a new way to unlock your phone.

Feature Tour of iOS 14.5

1:51 PM Feb. 16th, 2021 | 00:20:20

