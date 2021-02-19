Security Friday! Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss security news and tips, including some new malware for the new M1 Mac.
Security Friday: Malware, Passwords, Security Guides
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Safari Adware ‘GoSearch22’ Targets M1 Macs
- DNS Provider ‘Quad9’ Announces Move to Switzerland
- LastPass to Restrict Free Users to One Device Type on March 16
- Bitwarden Open Source Password
- Interview with Gary Orenstein of Bitwarden – TMO Daily Observations 2020-04-17
- The 2021 Apple Platform Security Guide is Here
