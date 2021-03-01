Charlotte Henry and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s latest award, and the future of Apple’s corporate divisions.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Apple Awards and Evolution

1:07 PM Mar. 1st, 2021 | 00:20:16

Charlotte Henry and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s latest award, and the future of Apple’s corporate divisions.

Sponsors

She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase of personal safety alarms when you go to ShesBirdie.com/TDO. Get yours today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account