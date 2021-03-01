Charlotte Henry and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s latest award, and the future of Apple’s corporate divisions.
Apple Awards and Evolution
She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase of personal safety alarms when you go to ShesBirdie.com/TDO. Get yours today!
- Golden Globes 2021: Jason Sudeikis Scores First Win for Apple TV+ With Ted Lasso Performance
- Apple Music Is Turning Apple into a Media Giant
- Apple’s Wearables Business Equal to Fortune 120 Company Macy’s
- Health Monitoring Will Change the Face of Apple
- The Apple Watch is Now the Intelligent Guardian of the Galaxy
- Relive the Billie Eilish: ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ Premiere Event
