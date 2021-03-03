Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s year of pandemic actions, and the results of the latest health study.
Apple's Health Responses and Study Results
Sponsors
She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase of personal safety alarms when you go to ShesBirdie.com/TDO. Get yours today!
- 00:11:17 SPONSOR: She’s Birdie
