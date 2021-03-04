Today Kelly is joined by Bob “Dr Mac” LeVitus to discuss If This Then That, and some of the ways you can use the service to automate your life.
Download: MP3 Version
If This Then Bob
Sponsors
She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase of personal safety alarms when you go to ShesBirdie.com/TDO. Get yours today!
