Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to talk about getting together in person in June, and the latest complaint against Apple for daring to offer user privacy.
In-Person Events, Ad Tracking Complaints
- macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 With Security Update Now Available
- Mobile World Congress to Take Place in Barcelona in June
- France Digitale Says Apple Users are Shown Personalized Ads Without Consent
- Apple Discontinues iMac Pro, Product Sold While Supplies Last
