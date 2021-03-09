Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to talk about getting together in person in June, and the latest complaint against Apple for daring to offer user privacy.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

In-Person Events, Ad Tracking Complaints

2:12 PM Mar. 9th, 2021 | 00:22:15

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to talk about getting together in person in June, and the latest complaint against Apple for daring to offer user privacy.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account