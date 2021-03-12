Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news and chat about HomeKit Secure Video and how to have a camera only you can see.
Security Friday and HomeKit Cameras
- Security Friday News and Articles
- This Open Source Tool Can Generate Serial Codes for Hackintoshes
- iPhone ‘Call Recorder’ App Leaked User Conversations
- Verkada Security Breach Exposes 150,000 Surveillance Cameras
- Eve Light Strip Gets HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, Eve Cam Gets HomeKit Secure Video
- ‘Circle View’ is Logitech’s Newest HomeKit Camera
- Ecobee SmartCamera Gets HomeKit Support
- HomeKit Secure Video Comes to eufyCam2
