Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest iteration of Google Nest Hub, and how to get your gear ready for an Apple repair.
Download: MP3 Version
New Nest with Radar, Getting Ready for Repairs
Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest iteration of Google Nest Hub, and how to get your gear ready for an Apple repair.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Nest News and Articles
- Get your Apple Watch ready for service – Apple Support
- Get your Mac ready for service – Apple Support
- These Apple Stores Are Now Open
- Get your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch ready for service – Apple Support
- What to do before you sell, give away, or trade in your Mac – Apple Support
- Apple Trade In – Apple
- Electronics Donation and Recycling | Reduce, Reuse, Recycle | US EPA
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed