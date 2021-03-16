Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest iteration of Google Nest Hub, and how to get your gear ready for an Apple repair.

Download: MP3 Version

New Nest with Radar, Getting Ready for Repairs

1:34 PM Mar. 16th, 2021 | 00:19:45

