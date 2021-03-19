Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the abundance of news and updates this week, and explain what a hardware key is for your accounts.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday: News and Hardware Keys
Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the abundance of news and updates this week, and explain what a hardware key is for your accounts.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Computer Device Makers Ignore Bit-Flip Errors and Data Corruption
- iOS Could Soon Separate Security Updates and Software Updates
- Dropbox Passwords Rolls Out to All Users in April
- The Ulysses Group Wants to Sell Location Data to US Military
- New ‘XcodeSpy’ Malware Targets Apple Developers
- pCloud Releases Report on Invasive iOS Apps and Facebook Wins
- Facebook Introduces Security Keys for Two-Factor Authentication
- Twitter Announces Multiple Security Key Support for Accounts
- Two factor authentication News and Articles
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed