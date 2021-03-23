Bryan Chaffin joins host Kelly Guimont to chat about “spring cleaning” from a tech perspective, from unused phones to Son of Box Of Cords.

You (Really) Don't Need That SCSI Cable

2:08 PM Mar. 23rd, 2021 | 00:22:33

