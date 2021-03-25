Thursdays with Bob continue as Bob “Dr Mac” LeVitus join host Kelly Guimont to discuss his love of Apple Watch and some of what makes it great.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Thursdays with Bob and Apple Watch

1:16 PM Mar. 25th, 2021 | 00:20:43

Thursdays with Bob continue as Bob “Dr Mac” LeVitus join host Kelly Guimont to discuss his love of Apple Watch and some of what makes it great.

Sponsors

She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase of personal safety alarms when you go to ShesBirdie.com/TDO. Get yours today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account