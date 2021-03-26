Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the Shortcuts app on iOS, and branch out into HomeKit Automations as well.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Shortcuts and Automations

1:53 PM Mar. 26th, 2021 | 00:19:33

Sponsors

She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase of personal safety alarms when you go to ShesBirdie.com/TDO. Get yours today!

