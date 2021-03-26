Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the Shortcuts app on iOS, and branch out into HomeKit Automations as well.
Download: MP3 Version
Shortcuts and Automations
Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the Shortcuts app on iOS, and branch out into HomeKit Automations as well.
Sponsors
She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase of personal safety alarms when you go to ShesBirdie.com/TDO. Get yours today!
- Daily Observations Archive
- Apple Acquires Workflow App and Developers, Makes Workflow Free Download
- Apple Frames: A Shortcut for Framing Screenshots from Every Apple Device – MacStories
- ‘Data Jar’ is the Perfect App for Shortcut Dictionaries
- 00:12:10 SPONSOR: She’s Birdie
- iOS – Home – Apple
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed