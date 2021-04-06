Today Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss why there’s new headlines about an old data leak, and what you can do to protect yourself.
Download: MP3 Version
How to Clean Up Facebook (Data) Leakage – TMO Daily Observations 2021-04-06
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Facebook Leaks Data of 553 Million People Like Phone Numbers
- Security Week: Privacy.com Gives You Unlimited Virtual Cards
- LinkedIn Data Leak of 500 Million People Sold Online
- Have I Been Pwned: Check if your email has been compromised in a data breach
- LastPass News and Articles
- 1Password Can Find Your Pwned Passwords: Find Out How
- What is TOTP MFA? – JumpCloud
- A Hacker Got All My Texts for $16
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed