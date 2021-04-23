Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for the latest in Security Friday news, and this week there’s enough bad news for everyone to share!
Security Friday, Bad News All Around
- Security Friday News and Articles
- AirDrop Flaw Still Not Fixed After Two years
- REvil Ransomware Crew Extorts Apple With Device Schematics
- Geico Data Breach Exposed Driver’s Licenses in Early 2021
- Here’s How Signal Broke Into Cellebrite’s Hacking Device
