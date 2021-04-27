Dave Hamilton joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss what it’s like to travel now, and they look at some gear upgrades for when everyone goes places again.
Download: MP3 Version
Travel Prep, Gear Upgrades
- Daily Observations Archive
- Amazon.com: USB C to Lightning Cable MFi Certified, Quntis 3Pack 6FT
- Anker Nano 20W Charger
- HyperJuice 66W GaN USB-C Charger — World’s smallest 66W (2 x USB-C / 1 – HyperShop.com
- ScoutPro World’s Smallest 240W Portable Powerbank – intelli.co
- Amazon.com: PowerArc ArcPack USB-C Power Bank, 15000mAh 60W PD Power Bank Type C 3-Port Portable Charger
- Amazon.com: Plugable USB C Power Meter Tester for Monitoring USB-C Connections – Digital Multimeter
- Amazon.com: inCharge 6 – The Six-in-One Swiss Army Knife of Cables, Portable Keyring USB-A/USB-C/Lightning/Micro USB Cable
