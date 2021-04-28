Charlotte Henry and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and what new things to expect.
Apple OS Updates Galore
- Daily Observations Archive
- Install macOS 11.3 ASAP to Patch a Huge Security Flaw
- [Updated] iOS 14.5, iPad OS 14.5 and Watch OS 7.4 Out Now
- Advertising News and Articles
- What iOS Changes (Might) Mean for the Advertising Industry — Media+
- Craig Federighi Explains Ad Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5
- New Apple Advert Explains App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5
- Long-Rumored AirTag Launches for $29 Each
- New Improved MaskID Unlocking – TMO Daily Observations 2021-02-02
- Siri Gets Two New Voices in Latest Beta Version of iOS, Female no Longer Default
- Apple Unveils Podcast Subscriptions And Redesigns App
