Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, including a credit bureau data leak, OS updates, and some password items.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday: Zero Day, Passwords, and More!
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Install macOS 11.3 ASAP to Patch a Huge Security Flaw
- Experian’s API Exposed Credit Scores for Anyone to Discover
- Password Manager Dashlane Introduces ‘Essentials’ Plan for $4
- Sharing Global Password Management Survey Results in Advance of World Password D
- Pricing For You | Bitwarden
- IRS Asks For Help to Hack Hardware Cryptocurrency Wallets
