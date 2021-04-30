Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, including a credit bureau data leak, OS updates, and some password items.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Security Friday: Zero Day, Passwords, and More!

2:02 PM Apr. 30th, 2021 | 00:14:47

Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, including a credit bureau data leak, OS updates, and some password items.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account