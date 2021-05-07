Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday’s news, including Facebook’s latest move involving your data.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday and Facebook's Relationships
Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday’s news, including Facebook’s latest move involving your data.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Finnish Mental Health Startup Vastaamo Leaked Patient Data
- Many Top VPN Apps Have Inaccurate Privacy Labels
- New Tool ‘Redact’ Can Remove Your Social Media Content
- These are the Most Data-Hungry Health and Fitness Apps
- Report Shows Only 4% of iOS 14.5 Users Opt Into Ad Tracking
- Facebook Implies That its App Tracking Keeps its Products Free
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed