Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont for the latest in the Apple v Epic trial, including bananas, tuxedoes, and app stores.
Apple v Epic So Far
- Epic vs Apple – The Story of the Trial so Far
- US Publishers Join Coalition for App Fairness Against Apple
