Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday new and tips on how to store a photo (like a photo of a vaccination card).
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday: Protected Photo Tips
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- GitHub Adds Support for Security Keys Over SSH
- CIDA Warns of New Ransomware ‘FiveHands’
- President Biden Signs Order to Improve U.S. Cybersecurity
- What’s Wrong With AirTags? Stalkers and Security
- People Can Now Store Medical Records in 1Password
- Encryption App ‘Cryptomator’ to Integrate With iOS Files
- How to Scan Documents Direct to Mail in iOS 13
