Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday news/updates, including a reminder about metadata and where it can show up (Facebook).
Security Friday: News and Photo Metadata
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- 1Password Browser Extension Now Supports Touch ID, Windows Hello
- Apple Releases iOS 14.6 With Support for Podcast Subscriptions
- macOS Big Sur 11.4 Released With Podcasts Subscriptions
- DHS Releases Cybersecurity Rules for Pipeline Operators
- Flaw Found in M1 Chip Lets Apps Secretly Communicate
- WebKit Flaw Crashes Safari, Could Lead to Further Exploits
- ‘Have I Been Pwned’ Open Sourced, Partners With FBI
- Facebook Can Get Location Data From Your Photos
