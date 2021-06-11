Today Kelly chats with Jay Miller about the announcements out of WWDC and envisions a world where Apple has some competition.

WWDC Developer Spotlight: Jay Miller

3:44 PM Jun. 11th, 2021

Today Kelly chats with Jay Miller about the announcements out of WWDC and envisions a world where Apple has some competition.

