Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to chat about Apple Design Award winners, and Apple’s puzzling Monterey preview.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Apple Design Awards, Monterey Missteps

1:35 PM Jun. 14th, 2021 | 00:19:49

Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to chat about Apple Design Award winners, and Apple’s puzzling Monterey preview.

Sponsors

Upstart is the fast and easy online-only way to pay off debt. Use more than your credit score and get a personal loan of up to fifty thousand dollars by going to Upstart.com/TDO today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account