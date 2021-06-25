Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday news and updates, including a massive data breach, and how to import/export passwords.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday: Data Breaches and Password Migration
Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday news and updates, including a massive data breach, and how to import/export passwords.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Web Hosting Service ‘DreamHost’ Leaked 814 Records of Customer Data
- Apple Exec Says Users Who Want ‘Sideloading’ Move to Android
- How to Unlock and Extract Data From iPhones Using GrayKey
- How to Export Passwords From Chrome, Firefox, and Safari
- People Can Now Store Medical Records in 1Password
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed