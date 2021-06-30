Today Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss (Daytime) Emmy nominations, cast updates, and when/how you can pay for TV+.
TV+ Updates with Media+ Host Charlotte Henry
- Apple TV+ Earns Total of 25 Daytime Emmy Nominations
- Last Day to Get Apple TV+ Free for a Year With a New Device
- Which Apple One Bundle is Right For You? [Updated]
- Glenn Close Joins Cast of Apple TV+ Thriller ‘Tehran’
- Ted Lasso and Coach Beard Announce US Soccer Women’s National Team Roster for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
- Are You Actually Going to Pay for Apple TV+? — Media+
