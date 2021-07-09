Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news and updates, including data privacy and how to encrypt a pdf on your Mac.
Security Friday: News on Data Privacy and a Practical PDF Tip
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Over 170 Android Cryptocurrency Apps are Scams
- New Ransomware ‘Tsunami’ Destroying Supply Chains
- Kaspersky’s Password Manager Created Weak Passwords
- Audacity: Users Hit Out Following Privacy Changes
- Password-protect a PDF in Preview on Mac – Apple Support
