Today Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to chat Shortcuts, including tips on getting started and sources for “inspiration.”
Download: MP3 Version
Shortcuts: Starting out, and Inspiration
- Daily Observations Archive
- Shortcuts News and Articles on TMO
- Batch Rename Files on iOS Using This Shortcut
- ‘Data Jar’ is the Perfect App for Shortcut Dictionaries
- Learn to Automate Your iPhone with Apple’s Shortcuts Gallery
- Shortcuts Catalog – Matthew Cassinelli
- Shortcuts Archive – MacStories
- RoutineHub • A community for Siri Shortcuts
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed