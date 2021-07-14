Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to talk about some of Apple’s current legal proceedings and consider some outcomes.

This Week in Antitrust

1:12 PM Jul. 14th, 2021 | 00:20:38

