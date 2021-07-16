Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss updates to previous Security Friday news, and a couple of items coming to Firefox and iOS.
Security Friday: News Old and New, and Future Updates
- Security Friday News and Articles
- ‘SolarWinds’ Hackers Used iOS Zero Day Against Government Officials
- Firefox 90 Update Introduces SmartBlock 2.0 for Tracking Protection
- iOS 15: How to Add Two-Factor Authentication Codes to Passwords
- Official LastPass Help
- Emergency Access | Bitwarden Help & Support
- Get to know your Emergency Kit | 1Password
