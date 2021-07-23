Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin talk Security Friday news with host Kelly Guimont, then dig into the Pegasus story you’ve heard about this week.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Security Friday: News and Pegasus

2:20 PM Jul. 23rd, 2021 | 00:19:43

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin talk Security Friday news with host Kelly Guimont, then dig into the Pegasus story you’ve heard about this week.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account