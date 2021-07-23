Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin talk Security Friday news with host Kelly Guimont, then dig into the Pegasus story you’ve heard about this week.
Download: MP3 Version
Security Friday: News and Pegasus
- Hackers Leak ‘Humana’ Data of Over 6,000 Patients
- DuckDuckGo Launches Free Email Protection Service
- NSO Group’s ‘Pegasus’ Spyware Targets Journalists and Activists
- Worried if You Were Infected by Pegasus? This Tool Can Help
