Bryan Chaffin joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss a new interview with Phil Schiller, and some TV+ shows (one new, one returning).
Download: MP3 Version
Apple and Cars and New Shows
Bryan Chaffin joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss a new interview with Phil Schiller, and some TV+ shows (one new, one returning).
- Daily Observations Archive
- Phil Schiller Talks Tech Innovation in New Interview
- Schmigadoon! – A Musical on Apple TV+ For People Who Don’t Like Musicals
- Apple TV+ Musical Schmigadoon! is Actually Good — Media+
- ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two Special — Media+
- Which Apple One Bundle is Right For You? [Updated]
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed