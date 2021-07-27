Bryan Chaffin joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss a new interview with Phil Schiller, and some TV+ shows (one new, one returning).

Apple and Cars and New Shows

3:54 PM Jul. 27th, 2021 | 00:20:14

