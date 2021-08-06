Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday news and updates, including This Week in Data Leaks, and an update to a previous tip.
Security Friday: Leaks, Phishing and Updates
- Daily Observations Archive
- Malware Dubbed ‘Raccoon Stealer’ Targets Crypto Wallets
- Raffle House Data Leak Exposes Personal Data of ‘Hundreds of Thousands’
- Microsoft Warns Office 365 Users of New Phishing Campaign
- US Forms Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to Fight Ransomware
- Backup Tool ‘iMazing’ Updated to Detect Pegasus Spyware
