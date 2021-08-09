Today’s show is bursting with guests and info as Bryan Chaffin, Charlotte Henry, AND Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s CSAM changes and how this affects current iOS users.
Apple and CSAM Updates
- Apple Expands Child Safety Across Messages, Photos, and Siri
- Apple Posts FAQ About its CSAM Scanning in iCloud Photos
