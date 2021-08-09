Apple and CSAM Updates

Today’s show is bursting with guests and info as Bryan Chaffin, Charlotte Henry, AND Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s CSAM changes and how this affects current iOS users.

